Public Forum gauges support for new building proposal of Waterville Junior High School

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A public forum in Waterville Thursday night focused on the future of the Junior High School.

A proposal is on the table for the School Board to build an addition to the school to house 4th and 5th graders from Hall Elementary School.

Officials from the school district say the Hall School is old and overcrowded.

The project itself would be a two story, 18,000 square foot addition.

Costing just over $6 million.

It will be funded with federal CARES ACT dollars.

Which have to be spent by September of 2023.

A number of teachers at the Hall School shared support for the project, emphasizing the current struggles of teaching out of the older building.

”This sets up the Waterville Public School Systems for the next 50 years, in my opinion,” said Eric Haley, Waterville Superintendent of Schools.

Some concerns were brought up about school bussing and separating 4th and 5th graders from the rest of the elementary school, but no one spoke in actual opposition of the project during the hearing.

Suggesting that support may be growing.

