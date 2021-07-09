Advertisement

Public Forum gauges support for new building proposal of Waterville Junior High School

A public forum in Waterville Thursday night focused on the future of the junior high school.
A public forum in Waterville Thursday night focused on the future of the junior high school.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A public forum in Waterville Thursday night focused on the future of the Junior High School.

A proposal is on the table for the School Board to build an addition to the school to house 4th and 5th graders from Hall Elementary School.

Officials from the school district say the Hall School is old and overcrowded.

The project itself would be a two story, 18,000 square foot addition.

Costing just over $6 million.

It will be funded with federal CARES ACT dollars.

Which have to be spent by September of 2023.

A number of teachers at the Hall School shared support for the project, emphasizing the current struggles of teaching out of the older building.

”This sets up the Waterville Public School Systems for the next 50 years, in my opinion,” said Eric Haley, Waterville Superintendent of Schools.

Some concerns were brought up about school bussing and separating 4th and 5th graders from the rest of the elementary school, but no one spoke in actual opposition of the project during the hearing.

Suggesting that support may be growing.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people who died in Hampden home identified
A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.
17-year-old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Mom complains of Suboxone in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal box
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 7th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

We talked to the harbor master in Bucksport today. The dock there took a hit last week when...
Boaters and marinas prepare for the arrival of Elsa
First concert in 16 months next week.
Bangor Band prepares for first show in 16 months
Tourists return to Maine.
Tourists return to state in full force
17 health care sites statewide are now delivering MaineMOM services.
Maine DHHS launches MaineMOM program