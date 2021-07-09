Orrington kicks off Old Home Week with endless yard sale

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Despite a rainy start, folks in Orrington are ready to celebrate Old Home Week.

This year, they’re celebrating Maine’s bicentennial and Orrington’s 233rd birthday.

“Old Home Week has been happening in Orrington for generations. The Old Home Week committee newly formed, came back, and brought it back in 2013 when Orrington was 225 years old, and we’ve been having it ever since,” said Dick Campbell, the president of the Old Home Week Committee.

One of the biggest attractions of the week is the endless yard sale.

It starts Friday and runs until Sunday with over 70 miles of bargains.

“This year, we’re a little down. We only have 85 yard sales, but we’ve been up to 110-115 yard sales. There’s always something you can gift to a family member that doesn’t cost you a lot - go Christmas shopping in July,” Campbell said.

The First United Methodist Church of Orrington is beating the rain with an indoor yard sale.

This year, they are raising funds to repair their steeple.

“Our church is quite old, and the steeple has been in need of repair for awhile. We’re here, we love ringing that bell, and we want the steeple to stay in tact so we can keep ringing that bell,” said Dale Quimby, a member of the church.

Another popular event this year is the open house at the 19th Century Curran Village.

It gives folks a chance to step back in time to rural village life in Maine.

“We have an 1894 horse carousel that was used in Maine back in the 19th century. It was part of entertainment for rural Mainers going to country fairs,” said Robert Schmick, Museum Director at the 19th Century Curran Village.

People in Orrington say this is a week everyone looks forward to that brings the community together.

“Our little town of Orrington is just a speck on the map, but those of us who were born and raised here have a real strong affection for the town. It’s just a fun way to celebrate Orrington,” Quimby said.

A full list of events and activities can be found on their website.

