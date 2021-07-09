MAMM musicians learn how to perform together with their own band

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you ready to rock? The Maine Academy of Modern Music certainly is!

The teens in the Academy put on a concert Friday in Bangor as part of their School of Rock program.

“So this isn’t all about just like learning scales on a guitar and how to do a solo. This is about how to be in a band. How to communicate with your band members, how to get along, how to write songs together,” said Jason Stewart, MAMM Program Coordinator.

“It just gave me something to look forward to every single week. And it was something that...I never had that before,” said Thomas Runco, a student musician.

This week, they had prepared 3 original songs, along with a few covers.

“I’m really really pumped to perform today! I really love to play on stage so I’m really excited,” said Kate Fair, a student musician.

MAMM has another week long session coming up in August, so the music doesn’t have to end here.

“Today I will just play for people I care about. I could play in my room all day long and have plenty of fun, but playing for an audience really gives us a reason to practice and gives us a reason to want to get better,” said Runco.

“That to me is just mind blowing. That’s humbling, and inspiring all at the same time,” said Stewart.

You can find the link for details and to sign up here.

