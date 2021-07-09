Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 9th, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 9th, 2021(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot is the third Maine county to hit triple-digit COVID-related deaths. The Maine CDC reported the 100th death in Penobscot County Friday, bringing the state-wide total to 862.

The state reported just 19 new coronavirus cases Friday.

Half of Maine’s 16 counties report no increase. In fact, three counties, Washington, Somerset, and Androscoggin, are each showing one less case than Thursday.

Nearly 1,900 new vaccinations have administered. Just over 59% of Mainers have gotten their final dose.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated July 9th, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated July 9th, 2021(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main St, Presque Isle
One man dead in officer-involved shooting near UMaine Presque Isle
Two people who died in Hampden home identified
A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.
17-year-old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine
Right now, its matter of getting your hands on rapid COVID-19 tests. UAB and other healthcare...
Abbott Labs to layoff 400 Maine employees
Four arrested in Augusta drug bust

Latest News

How to keep newly hatched browntail moths from invading your yard
Entomologist Tom Schmeelk said to avoid bug zappers or light traps.
How to keep newly hatched browntail moths from invading your yard
A woman told authorities Fortin punched her in the face multiple times, held a knife to her...
Fairfield man arrested, accused of attacking couple inside their Waterville home
A public forum in Waterville Thursday night focused on the future of the junior high school.
Public Forum gauges support for new building proposal of Waterville Junior High School