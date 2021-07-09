Maine CDC reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot is the third Maine county to hit triple-digit COVID-related deaths. The Maine CDC reported the 100th death in Penobscot County Friday, bringing the state-wide total to 862.

The state reported just 19 new coronavirus cases Friday.

Half of Maine’s 16 counties report no increase. In fact, three counties, Washington, Somerset, and Androscoggin, are each showing one less case than Thursday.

Nearly 1,900 new vaccinations have administered. Just over 59% of Mainers have gotten their final dose.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated July 9th, 2021 (WABI)

