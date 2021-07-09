Advertisement

How to keep newly hatched browntail moths from invading your yard

Entomologist Tom Schmeelk said to avoid bug zappers or light traps.
Entomologist Tom Schmeelk said to avoid bug zappers or light traps.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - This is one of the worst years in history for browntail moths in Maine.

The adult moths have hatched early, and a state entomologist has some tips for keeping the most from invading your yard.

They can actually bring more moths to your yard.

“The recommended action to take is to just leave your lights off between 9 and 12, but the crucial time to control browntail is during the winter when they’re in their webs and clipping out those webs. It’s not a new problem. We just happen to be in the middle of a really bad outbreak,” Schmeelk said.

It’s the caterpillars and cocoons, not the adult moths, that are toxic to people.

That is why it is best to deal with browntails during the winter.

