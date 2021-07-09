Good Samaritans help save man from crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wesley Donnellan is in the hospital with a broken back after his vehicle flipped on the interstate in Bangor on Monday.

The Hermon man say if it hadn’t been for a group of Good Samaritans who stepped in... he might not still be with us.

Wesley spoke with TV5 Friday.

“I’ve got quite a bit of pain still, but overall I’m feeling real good.”

On Monday Wesley Donnellan, a landscaper, finished his day of work, loaded his tractor on it’s trailer then got on in the interstate in Bangor to head home.

“Was traveling along and the trailer went into a fishtail” he recalls. “The fishtail was caused because of all the ruts that are in the interstate. I tried to compensate for it, but to no avail. It did not happen. Ended up taking down a pole and rolling my truck over onto its side with me partially underneath it thrown out the drivers window.”

“His head and neck outside the vehicle body still inside the vehicle.”

Bangor Fire Lt. Bob French says what happened next may have saved Wesley’s life.

“As the rescue crews approached they found that that there are about 15 or 20 bystanders that come along and were actually supporting the vehicle to keep it off the drivers neck and head,” French said.

“Real lot of people stopped by that seen everything that happened,” said Donnellan. “They proceeded to secure the truck from rolling over any farther.”

“They helped keep the weight of that vehicle off that patient’s neck,” added French

After some extensive work Donnellan was eventually pulled free from the vehicle - with those Good Samaritans standing by.

“I remember all of it, yes,” he said. “There was one lady in particular she actually got right down in with the fire department and was talking to me. Telling me to breathe and everything that was being done. She stayed right there through all of it even to the point where they loaded me into the ambulance. I don’t know what these peoples names are, but I think people should know there are a lot of people out there.”

“There’s always the potential for worse things to happen if bystanders don’t step in sometimes,” added French.

“If they had not helped I believe that the truck would’ve rolled over on me more so to the point where I be a heck of a more serious condition, if not dead,” said Donnellan.

He’ll have back surgery next week, but says his spirits remain high because of the treatment he’s currently getting and all those unnamed people who stepped up when he needed them.

“Just a thank you to all the people and God bless all of them.”

