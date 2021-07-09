Elsa will bring heavy rain this afternoon, evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system to our northwest is bringing rain this morning. Post Tropical Storm Elsa will track along the coast this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is expected as the storm moves through. Winds will be strongest in Washington County with gusts between 30-40 mph possible. Flash flooding is a concern and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the region. On average, around 2-3.5″ of rain is possible but locally heavier rain is possible, especially within thunderstorms. Rain will taper off late tonight.

High pressure builds in this weekend and calm and drier conditions are expected. Chances for showers and storms return next week.

Rainfall forecast from 6 a.m. Friday - 8 a.m. Saturday. (WABI)

TODAY: Rain, heavy at times. 65°-72°. Variable winds 15-20 mph inland and 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph along the coast.

TONIGHT: Rain early then coming to an end. Lows 50°-60°. NW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY. Partly cloudy, Highs 70°-78°. NW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lows 70s to low 80s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. South wind 5-15 mph.

