Elsa Continues To Bring Heavy Rainfall Across The Region. Flooding Is A Concern.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Moderate to heavy rain will continue as Post Tropical Cyclone Elsa continues to move northeastwards off the coast. Rainfall rates at times will approach 1-2″ per hour. This will result in the threat of Flash Flooding. Best chance of any flooding with be along and east of the interstate. As Elsa moves northeast it will clip portions of Downeast Maine. This will bring strong winds to that region with gusts through about midnight reaching close to 40 mph. A saturated soil combined with the strong winds will result in the threat of downed trees. For most, rainfall will come to an end by 10 pm, but parts of Washington county will keep the rain until about midnight. Total rainfall totals still expected to range from 1-3″ along and east of the Interstate with a few spots picking up close to 4″. Farther inland, the effects of Elsa will not be as impactful, lighter winds & less rainfall. Lows tonight will stay in the 50s & 60s.

Additional rainfall amounts will be highest along the coast and across Downeast Maine. (WABI)

Highest risk of flash flooding will be along and east of the Interstate as rainfall rates will approach 1-2" per hour. (WABI)

By Saturday, a few clouds in the morning, but those will be clearing out leading to plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach into the 70s. Sunday will have a mixture of sun & clouds and will be slight warmer. Highs along the coast will be in the 70s with inland areas headed for the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions will continue into early next week along with highs in the 70s & 80s. There will be a cold front moving through by Wednesday afternoon. This looks to bring us our next best chance of any rainfall.

TONIGHT: Heavy rainfall at times coming to an end by late evening. Strong winds with gusts along the coast close to 40 mph. Lows will be in the 50s & 60s.

TOMORROW: A few morning clouds, but sunshine will return. Highs in the 70s with a NW wind around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s & 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.

