Challenger Learning Center offers free rocket-building classes for kids

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor held a rocket building class Friday.

Kids and their families gathered at the Cole Land Transportation Museum to learn the ins and outs of rocket building.

It’s part of their free STEM outreach program to show kids the importance of engineering.

Even though there was rain in the forecast today, the rockets still launched indoors.

“Getting kids in and getting them to work through that engineering process of using their imagination, coming up with a plan and then building and testing that design I think is really important,” said instructor Jack Foster.

There is one more opportunity to take part in the rocket program on July 29th.

You can register on the Challenger Learning Center website.

