Brewer Police arrest four people during drug investigation

Three of the four individuals arrested this week in connection with drug trafficking.
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - On July 5th a Brewer Police Officer stopped a vehicle on North Main Street while investigating reports of drug trafficking. 29 year old Alexander Moleon was arrested. Officers discovered heroin and Suboxone in the vehicle he was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

He is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Violating Release Conditions, and Operating After Suspension.

As the investigation continued a search warrant was executed on July 8th at an apartment on North Main Street. Heroin and methamphetamine were recovered and three more individuals were arrested.

41 year old Nichole Kelley of Brewer, 37 year old Shelley McDougal, and 44 year old Matthew Cuff were all arrested at the apartment.

Kelley is charged with Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, Class B, and Violating Conditions of Release.

McDougal is charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, Class C.

Cuff was arrested for Violating Release Conditions.

Some of the charges may be elevated as the drug trafficking was near the Brewer Riverwalk Trail, a designated Safe Zone.

