Boaters and marinas prepare for the arrival of Elsa

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Boaters and marinas are preparing for the arrival of Elsa Friday.

We talked to the harbor master in Bucksport Thursday.

The dock there took a hit last week when rough weather moved through Maine.

The crew was able to repair the damage.

Michael Ormsby says they are ready to weather whatever Elsa brings now.

He says at this point, he’s not too concerned about it.

But if the wind and water whips up, his crew will be there.

