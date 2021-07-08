UMaine football gets first workout on new turf

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Football team was working out at the Alfond Athletic Center Thursday morning for the first time this summer.

The home of the Black Bears has a new carpet.

Brand new turf was installed on Morse Field this summer, replacing the old turf that had been in place since 2008. The new turf is only the beginning for the facility, as there are plans in place to remove the track, and build a multipurpose facility next to the field.

