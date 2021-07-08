Tropical Storm Elsa Expected To Bring Heavy Rain To Maine Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers this afternoon as low pressure approaches the area. Showers are expected to be on the light side and not amount to much through the afternoon with heavier showers moving in this evening and into the overnight especially north and west of Bangor. Temperatures will be on the cool side today due to the cloud cover and a cool, east/northeast wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° this afternoon. Steadier rain will spread across the state tonight. A few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out tonight. Nighttime temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Rain will continue Friday as low pressure drags a cold front into the state. At the same time, the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa are expected to move through the state during the afternoon and evening. The track of Elsa is forecast to move over Boston Friday morning then towards Eastport during the afternoon and evening. On this track, it looks like the primary threat with this system will be heavy rainfall and any gusty wind with the system should remain offshore. Expect periods of rain throughout the day Friday, heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening. The heaviest of the rain Friday will fall from Greenville to Millinocket southward with as much as 1″-3″ of rainfall expected with locally higher amounts up to 4″ possible. Rainfall rates of 2″-3″ an hour are possible later Friday afternoon and evening which could result in some flash flooding. The rain will exit the area later Friday evening into the early nighttime hours followed by drier weather for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s to around 80°.

The remnants of TS Elsa will track along the Maine Coast later Friday bringing us a round of heavy rainfall Friday afternoon and evening. (WABI)

Scattered showers will become a steadier rainfall tonight and continue Friday. Rainfall could be heavy at times tonight especially in any isolated thunderstorms but the heaviest rain is expected Friday afternoon and evening as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa move through the region. Rainfall totals from this afternoon through late Friday evening will range from 1"-3" on average with locally higher amounts possible. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70°. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. A thunderstorm possible. Patchy fog. Lows between 56°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Periods of rain. Rain will be heavy at times especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 66°-73°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

