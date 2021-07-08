Tourists return to state in full force

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a difference a year makes...

Local officials say that the state’s tourism economy is flourishing.

Kerrie Tripp is the Executive Director of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She tells TV5 that last year saw Mainers exploring the state - this year out-of-state visitors have returned in full force.

Not only are they booking up hotel rooms and AirBnBs, but also they are ready to get back exploring what Maine offers.

“Things, activities, restaurants are through the roof,” said Tripp. “Expect a wait when you go to a restaurant at this point in time. Museums are back online and people are going and paying attention and having fun. I think it’s this resurgence of having that experience and being a part of what you’re doing as opposed to going to a bluff taking a picture and saying oh how pretty. Right now people want to be engaged and involved and that’s what we’re seeing around us.”

Tripp says that there aren’t any numbers available yet about just how many people are coming in.

However, she looks to the airport as an indicator.

She says there are lots of full flights and that for the first time in 20 years, she’s having to restock their kiosk with information for visitors 7 days a week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.