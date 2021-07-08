Advertisement

Tourists return to state in full force

Tourists return to Maine.
Tourists return to Maine.(WAGM)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a difference a year makes...

Local officials say that the state’s tourism economy is flourishing.

Kerrie Tripp is the Executive Director of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She tells TV5 that last year saw Mainers exploring the state - this year out-of-state visitors have returned in full force.

Not only are they booking up hotel rooms and AirBnBs, but also they are ready to get back exploring what Maine offers.

“Things, activities, restaurants are through the roof,” said Tripp. “Expect a wait when you go to a restaurant at this point in time. Museums are back online and people are going and paying attention and having fun. I think it’s this resurgence of having that experience and being a part of what you’re doing as opposed to going to a bluff taking a picture and saying oh how pretty. Right now people want to be engaged and involved and that’s what we’re seeing around us.”

Tripp says that there aren’t any numbers available yet about just how many people are coming in.

However, she looks to the airport as an indicator.

She says there are lots of full flights and that for the first time in 20 years, she’s having to restock their kiosk with information for visitors 7 days a week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people who died in Hampden home identified
A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.
17-year-old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Mom complains of Suboxone in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal box
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 7th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

First concert in 16 months next week.
Bangor Band prepares for first show in 16 months
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
17 health care sites statewide are now delivering MaineMOM services.
Maine DHHS launches MaineMOM program
Downeaster
Amtrak’s Downeaster beginning to bounce back from pandemic