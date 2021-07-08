Advertisement

Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health officials are concerned areas with low vaccination rates could become breeding grounds for new COVID-19 variants that could be resistant to vaccines.

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the nation with low vaccination rates and large populations, but five are of particular concern.

Those clusters make up parts of eight states that stretch from Georgia in the east to Texas in the west and north into Missouri.

The clusters also include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Most of these states are seeing rises in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two people who died in Hampden home identified
A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.
17-year-old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Mom complains of Suboxone in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal box
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 7th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border...
Reports: Taliban seize key Afghan border crossing with Iran
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme
Downeaster
Amtrak’s Downeaster beginning to bounce back from pandemic
Could two generic Opioid pills be different in some way? (Source: KFVS)
Maine to get $20M from $4.3B Purdue Pharma opioid lawsuit settlement