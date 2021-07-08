Scattered Showers Possible Today, Heavy Rain Likely Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got a pretty nice start to our Thursday with some early sunshine in spots. Clouds will take over this morning as low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. As the low approaches, we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers during the day with the best chance being this afternoon and evening. Not expecting a lot of shower activity during the daytime and any showers that do develop will be on the light side. It will be cooler today than yesterday by about 10° on average due to more clouds and a cool, east/northeast wind. High temperatures today will be in the 60s to near 70°. Steadier rain will spread across the state tonight. A few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out tonight. Nighttime temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Rain will continue Friday as low pressure drags a cold front into the state. At the same time, the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa are expected to move through the state during the afternoon and evening. The track of Elsa is forecast to move over Boston Friday morning then towards Eastport during the afternoon and evening. On this track, it looks like the primary threat with this system will be heavy rainfall and any gusty wind with the system should remain offshore. Expect periods of rain throughout the day Friday, heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening. The heaviest of the rain Friday will fall from Greenville to Millinocket southward with as much as 1″-3″ of rainfall expected with locally higher amounts up to 4″ possible. Rainfall rates of 2″-3″ an hour are possible later Friday afternoon and evening which could result in some flash flooding. The rain will exit the area later Friday evening into the early nighttime hours followed by drier weather for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s to around 80°.

The remnants of Elsa are expected to track along the Maine coast Friday afternoon and evening bringing us the likelihood of some very heavy rain between 2pm-9pm Friday. (WABI)

Scattered showers will become a steadier rainfall tonight and continue Friday. Rainfall could be heavy at times tonight especially in any isolated thunderstorms but the heaviest rain is expected Friday afternoon and evening as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa move through the region. Rainfall totals from this afternoon through late Friday evening will range from 1"-3" on average with locally higher amounts possible. (WABI)

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70°. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. A thunderstorm possible. Patchy fog. Lows between 56°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Periods of rain. Rain will be heavy at times especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 66°-73°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

