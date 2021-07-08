Rain Moves In Tonight. Elsa Impacts By Friday Afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to approach from the west. Scattered showers will become more numerous into the evening especially for areas north and west of Bangor. Some locations could pick up a quick inch of rainfall overnight. Lows will be in the 50s & low 60s.

The same low will continue to move east across the state into Friday morning. At the same time, the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa are expected to move into the region Friday afternoon into the evening. Current track of Elsa has shifted farther east meaning heavy rainfall will be our primary concern. Strongest winds should remain offshore with a few coastal areas dealing with SE gusts around 30 mph. Heaviest rainfall will come between 4 PM – 10 PM as areas could have rainfall rates of 1-3″ per hour. This would lead to areas of flash flooding. When all said & done, rainfall totals will average around 1-3″ for areas south of Greenville & Millinocket, Totals from the interstate to the coast could range from 2-4″. A few spots locally could see higher amounts. Highs on Friday will remain cooler in the 60s and low 70s, dew points will also be highs giving it a sticky feel as the tropical airmass moves in.

Heavy rain expected Friday afternoon & evening from the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa. (WABI)

Latest track pulls Elsa farther offshore. (WABI)

Heavy rain & flash flooding will be the main concern. Strongest winds remain offshore. (WABI)

High pressure moves in for the weekend. This will bring drier & brighter conditions. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s & 80s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with increasing rain chances especially north & west of Bangor. Lows in the 50s & 60s with an ESE wind around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Periods of Rain. Rain will be heavy at times especially along the coast by late afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s with dew points in the low 60s. Winds out of the ESE around 10-20 mph. Locally higher gusts possible near the coast.

SATURDAY: Sunshine returns with highs that will be in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s.

