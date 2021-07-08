Advertisement

Portland ralliers urge Sen. Collins to support the ‘For the People Act’

The rally was organized by Common Cause, a pro-democracy organization based in Washington, D.C.
The rally was organized by Common Cause, a pro-democracy organization based in Washington, D.C.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Dozens of small business owners and community leaders held a rally at Portland City Hall urging Sen. Susan Collins to support a new voting rights bill known as the “For the People Act.”

Supporters say the “For the People Act” would strengthen ethics and disclosure laws, increase transparency and modernize election infrastructure to minimize the impacts of partisan gerrymandering.

“It would end felony disenfranchisement, it would end partisan gerrymandering, it would create new rules for accessibility for voters with disabilities and it would strengthen campaign finance laws and make sure the politicians are accountable to the voters,” said Scott Turcotte, an organizer with Common Cause.

Speakers at the event included Dave Aceto, the owner of Arcadia National Bar, Roberto Rodriguez, a member of the Portland School Bard, and Dustin Ward a racial equity advocate.

Rally-goers plan to present a letter to Sen. Collins, signed by about 100 Maine community leaders, which urges her to back the bill, arguing that it promotes a “fair democracy for all.”

Republican opponents of the measure say it would lead to much federal interference with states’ control of their own elections.

