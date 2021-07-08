No new trial for man convicted in Bangor murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court has ruled that a Massachusetts man convicted of murdering a man in Bangor won’t get a new trial.

33-year-old F Daly was found guilty last July of killing 51-year-old Israel Lewis.

Lewis was shot to death in his apartment on Second Street in January of 2018.

Daly was sentenced to 42 years behind bars.

In the appeal Daly’s attorney told Maine Supreme Court Justices the trial court made several mistakes including not allowing evidence of alternative suspects and not providing an adequate explanation for the sentencing.

The high court disagreed with those claims, saying that based on the evidence in trial the jury was correct in it’s decision.

