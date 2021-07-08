New Ellsworth fire chief holds meet and greet at local café

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -The City of Ellsworth’s new fire chief is getting to know some people in the community.

Scott Guillerault was hired to lead the Ellsworth Fire Department starting June 21st.

He had a meet and greet with folks this afternoon at the Riverside Café on Main Street.

Guillerault grew up in southern Maine and started as a volunteer firefighter in Arundel.

Later he moved to South Carolina and continued his firefighting career, becoming a certified paramedic in 2011.

He says he’s glad to be back in Maine and meeting people in the area.

”I think the biggest thing is being out here in the community and being visible. If people have questions for us just feel free to reach out to us. We have an open door we want people to feel like this is a family environment and we’re part of the community.”

The former fire chief, Richard Tupper, retired recently after 35 years in Ellsworth.

