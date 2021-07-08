Advertisement

Maine to get $20M from $4.3B Purdue Pharma opioid lawsuit settlement

Could two generic Opioid pills be different in some way? (Source: KFVS)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey announced Thursday a multi-state resolution in the lawsuit filed against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family for their role in the opioid crisis.

In the settlement, the Sackler Family and Purdue Pharma will provide a more than $4.3 billion payment for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts and tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis public.

The payments will be made over the next nine years, with Maine estimated to receive about $20 million.

“No amount of money can undo the damage Purdue and the Sacklers have done to millions of families across Maine and the country,” Frey said in a statement. “But the public disclosure required of Purdue in this agreement is important for understanding how the opioid crisis developed, and the money states are receiving for abatement is crucial for investing in prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts.”

Under the terms of the plan, the Sacklers will be permanently banned from the opioid business and Purdue will be sold or wound down by the end of 2024.

The resolution of the lawsuit, which was filed in bankruptcy court on Wednesday, is subject to approval.

