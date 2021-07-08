Maine DHHS launches MaineMOM program

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DHHS has launched a federally-funded program that aims to improve care for pregnant Mainers and new parents struggling with opioid use disorder - along with the infants affected.

The Maine Maternal Opioid Misuse program, coined the MaineMOM Program, will deliver services statewide based on a “no wrong door” system - meaning a person can get help from the agency they need regardless of which agency they initially reach out to.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the program will use counseling, treatment, and other services to provide support to women and families struggling with OUD during pregnancy and through the infant’s first year of life.

17 health care sites statewide are now delivering MaineMOM services.

For more information on the program, available services, and where to find them, head to MaineMOM.org

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.