Advertisement

Maine DHHS launches MaineMOM program

It will provide support and care for pregnant Mainers and new parents struggling with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)
17 health care sites statewide are now delivering MaineMOM services.
17 health care sites statewide are now delivering MaineMOM services.(Anna Shvets | Pexels)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DHHS has launched a federally-funded program that aims to improve care for pregnant Mainers and new parents struggling with opioid use disorder - along with the infants affected.

The Maine Maternal Opioid Misuse program, coined the MaineMOM Program, will deliver services statewide based on a “no wrong door” system - meaning a person can get help from the agency they need regardless of which agency they initially reach out to.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the program will use counseling, treatment, and other services to provide support to women and families struggling with OUD during pregnancy and through the infant’s first year of life.

17 health care sites statewide are now delivering MaineMOM services.

For more information on the program, available services, and where to find them, head to MaineMOM.org

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people who died in Hampden home identified
A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.
17-year-old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Mom complains of Suboxone in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal box
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 7th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Downeaster
Amtrak’s Downeaster beginning to bounce back from pandemic
Could two generic Opioid pills be different in some way? (Source: KFVS)
Maine to get $20M from $4.3B Purdue Pharma opioid lawsuit settlement
File photo
Maine Department of Labor says weekly unemployment claims keep dropping
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 8th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths