Maine Department of Labor says weekly unemployment claims keep dropping

File photo
File photo
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor says weekly unemployment claims continue to decline.

The MDOL recorded about 1,200 initial or reopened claims for state jobless benefits the week ending July 3rd. Another 100 first-time claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

About 9,400 weekly certifications were filed for state aid, with another 9,900 for PUA.

That’s an overall drop of roughly 1,350 continued claims from the previous week, according to the MDOL.

Maine unemployment update for week ending July 3rd, 2021
Maine unemployment update for week ending July 3rd, 2021(WABI)

