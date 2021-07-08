Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 8th, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 8th, 2021
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus remains 861.

Penobscot County is reporting six more cases. Kennebec and Knox counties each with four. Six counties are reporting no change.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated July 8th, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated July 8th, 2021

Just over 2,000 new vaccinations were administered. Nearly 59% of Mainers have gotten their final dose.

