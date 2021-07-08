Maine CDC reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus remains 861.

Penobscot County is reporting six more cases. Kennebec and Knox counties each with four. Six counties are reporting no change.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated July 8th, 2021 (WABI)

Just over 2,000 new vaccinations were administered. Nearly 59% of Mainers have gotten their final dose.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.