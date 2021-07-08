Advertisement

Main street in Presque Isle shut down due to law enforcement incident

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Law enforcement is shutting down main street in Presque Isle due to a law enforcement incident.

Officials are encouraging people to avoid the area until further notice.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people who died in Hampden home identified
A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.
17-year-old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Mom complains of Suboxone in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal box
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 7th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

File photo
Maine Department of Labor says weekly unemployment claims keep dropping
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 8th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Portland ralliers urge Sen. Collins to support the ‘For the People Act’
The rally was organized by Common Cause, a pro-democracy organization based in Washington, D.C.
Portland ralliers urge Sen. Collins to support the ‘For the People Act’