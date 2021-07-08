Advertisement

Bangor Pride holds Charlie Howard Memorial and Rainbow celebration

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 37 years ago Wednesday, a Bangor man was killed because he was gay.

Charlie Howard was just 23 years old when he was killed by a group of teenagers.

He was thrown into the Kenduskeag Stream and drowned.

(WABI)

Wednesday, on the anniversary of his death community members gathered to honor his memory.

The group, sporting rainbow colors, started the event in West Market Square.

They then made their way to the Charlie Howard Memorial on State Street.

They concluded the memorial by floating an arrangement of flowers down the Kenduskeag Stream.

Organizers say Charlie was a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly here in Bangor.

“It matters so much to generations across the board,” said Orion Tucker of Health Equity Alliance. “I feel like this is an excellent opportunity for us to honor him and celebrate his life, and celebrate ourselves for being out and open and living unapologetically.”

“We didn’t spare his life, but at the same time, it’s doing so much good of raising awareness in our community and for others all over the United States. To be year after year celebrating and to have crowds come out to his memorial and in his honor is a wonderful thing,” said Jennifer Thompson of Health Equity Alliance.

On Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor will hold their annual Charlie Howard Memorial Service.

Thompson from Health Equity Alliance will be this years guest speaker.

On this day in 1984, Charlie Howard was murdered in Downtown Bangor, Maine at the age of just 23 when three teenage men...

Posted by Downtown Bangor on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Police say quick thinking of good Samaritans helped in Bangor crash
Two people who died in Hampden home identified
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
2 more men arrested during Massachusetts standoff arraigned
Hannaford
Belfast Hannaford celebrating store renovations with $3,000 in donations to three local non-profits
Garth Brooks is coming to Gillette Stadium
Garth Brooks coming to Gillette Stadium in October
They hope folks will take advantage of the shops downtown that could use the business this...
Scavenger hunt in Downtown Waterville could get you a free gift card