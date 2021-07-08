Bangor Band prepares for first show in 16 months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some of the Queen City’s favorite musicians are getting the band back together!

The Bangor Band will play a concert next week.

It’s their first show in 16 months.

These are shots from the last time we saw them in action.

TV5 spoke with a few band members Thursday afternoon who are very excited to get back out there.

“Well it’s giving me goosebumps I’ll tell you” said Bangor Band President Sue McKay. “We had our first house rehearsal this past Tuesday and everybody was so excited it was like it was old home week.”

“It was crazy because we don’t have an inside venue to rehearse in so we ended up doing a rehearsal outside of the Bangor Parks and Rec building, so that was a trip to doing in the parking lot,” said band member Valerie Carter. “Yeah we are a little rusty but it comes back quickly,” added McKay.

The concert is Tuesday night at 7 on the Bangor waterfront.

It’s free to attend, but donations are accepted.

Click here for more information about the band and their shows for the rest of the summer.

