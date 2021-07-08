Advertisement

Bangor Band prepares for first show in 16 months

First concert in 16 months next week.
First concert in 16 months next week.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some of the Queen City’s favorite musicians are getting the band back together!

The Bangor Band will play a concert next week.

It’s their first show in 16 months.

These are shots from the last time we saw them in action.

TV5 spoke with a few band members Thursday afternoon who are very excited to get back out there.

“Well it’s giving me goosebumps I’ll tell you” said Bangor Band President Sue McKay. “We had our first house rehearsal this past Tuesday and everybody was so excited it was like it was old home week.”

“It was crazy because we don’t have an inside venue to rehearse in so we ended up doing a rehearsal outside of the Bangor Parks and Rec building, so that was a trip to doing in the parking lot,” said band member Valerie Carter. “Yeah we are a little rusty but it comes back quickly,” added McKay.

The concert is Tuesday night at 7 on the Bangor waterfront.

It’s free to attend, but donations are accepted.

Click here for more information about the band and their shows for the rest of the summer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people who died in Hampden home identified
A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.
17-year-old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Mom complains of Suboxone in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal box
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 7th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Tourists return to Maine.
Tourists return to state in full force
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
17 health care sites statewide are now delivering MaineMOM services.
Maine DHHS launches MaineMOM program
Downeaster
Amtrak’s Downeaster beginning to bounce back from pandemic