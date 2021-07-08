Advertisement

Amtrak’s Downeaster beginning to bounce back from pandemic

Downeaster
Downeaster
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - Amtrak’s Downeaster passenger rail service is steaming toward pre-pandemic norms as the coronavirus recedes in New England.

Ridership for June 2021 will exceed 25,000 passengers.

That compares to 48,284 riders in June 2019 before the pandemic, but just 768 in June 2020.

Patricia Quinn of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority tells the Times Record that she hopes that in a year from now the train will see near 2019 level ridership.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people who died in Hampden home identified
A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.
17-year-old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Mom complains of Suboxone in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal box
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 7th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Could two generic Opioid pills be different in some way? (Source: KFVS)
Maine to get $20M from $4.3B Purdue Pharma opioid lawsuit settlement
File photo
Maine Department of Labor says weekly unemployment claims keep dropping
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 8th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Portland ralliers urge Sen. Collins to support the ‘For the People Act’