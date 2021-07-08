Amtrak’s Downeaster beginning to bounce back from pandemic

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - Amtrak’s Downeaster passenger rail service is steaming toward pre-pandemic norms as the coronavirus recedes in New England.

Ridership for June 2021 will exceed 25,000 passengers.

That compares to 48,284 riders in June 2019 before the pandemic, but just 768 in June 2020.

Patricia Quinn of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority tells the Times Record that she hopes that in a year from now the train will see near 2019 level ridership.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.