Abbott Labs to layoff 400 Maine employees

Makers of COVID-19 tests says the drop in testing lead to job losses.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Abbott Labs, makers of COVID-19 testing kits and other medical technology, is laying off 400 full-time employees at its facilities in Westbrook and Scarborough.

Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley telling our media partner, WMTW News 8, that roughly 300 workers will be laid off at the company’s office on Bradley Drive and another person with direct knowledge of the layoffs confirms about 100 employees are losing their jobs in Scarborough.

In a statement to WMTW, Abbott writes: “We’ve recently seen a significant, rapid decline in COVID-19 testing demand and anticipate this trend will continue. Because of this, we are reducing our workforce that produces rapid tests in Westbrook and Scarborough. These sites will continue to play an important role in manufacturing tests for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases around the world. We’re grateful for the contributions our workers in Maine made to our country during the pandemic.”

Last May, Illinois-based Abbott announced it was expanding its workforce into Westbrook to help make coronavirus testing kits by buying the former Olympia Sports distribution center that would employ about 1,200 workers.

Abbott says the laid-off employees will be offered severance packages and consideration for other open positions within the company.

