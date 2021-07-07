Advertisement

Two people who died in Hampden home identified

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - We now know the identities of two people found dead inside a home in Hampden.

The medical examiner’s office says 45-year-old Scott Preston and his wife, 39-year-old Libbie Preston, died Sunday.

The couple owned Wellman Paving for more than 15 years.

Police say they were called to the home Sunday morning for a report of two people unconscious and not breathing.

The medical examiner’s office says their cause of death is pending further studies.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Police say quick thinking of good Samaritans helped in Bangor crash
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
A Massachusetts State Police K-9 team searches for explosives outside Malden District Court,...
Defendants involved in Massachusetts standoff in court

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 7th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Maine Supreme Court rules Portland’s hazard pay rule does not take effect until next year - clipped version
The hazard pay rule was part of a referendum approved by 62% of Portland voters in November.
Maine Supreme Court rules Portland’s hazard pay rule does not take effect until next year
Maine lawmakers approve landmark recycling reform bill
Maine lawmakers approve landmark recycling reform bill