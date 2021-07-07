Six million dollar addition to Waterville Junior High School to be discussed at meeting

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A proposal to build an addition to Waterville Junior High School and move 4th and 5th grade students there has raised some concerns among parents.

Community members are invited to a meeting Thursday at 6pm in Waterville Senior High School to discuss the proposal.

According to Superintendent Eric Haley the more than 6 million dollar addition would be built with federal CARES Act Funds.

Some parents have argued that the addition should instead be constructed at the George J. Mitchell Elementary school to keep kids of similar ages together.

If approved the addition will replace the Albert S. Hall School on Pleasant Street.

