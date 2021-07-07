Advertisement

Scavenger hunt in Downtown Waterville could get you a free gift card

They hope folks will take advantage of the shops downtown that could use the business this...
They hope folks will take advantage of the shops downtown that could use the business this summer.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is holding a scavenger hunt across downtown for small colorful, plastic boxes.

Each box found can be returned to the Chamber in return for a $25 gift card to one of 24 downtown businesses.

Each week for the next five weeks, the Chamber will place 10 new boxes to be found.

They hope folks will take advantage of the shops downtown that could use the business this summer.

”Any summer is important, but this one particularly, and that’s what this was about. To have some fun, but to also realize that our businesses are still trying to stay in business,” said Cindy Stevents, Program Director for the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

For all the rules and updates on the scavenger hunt, you can visit midmainechamber.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Police say quick thinking of good Samaritans helped in Bangor crash
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Two people who died in Hampden home identified
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden

Latest News

They can accommodate groups of up to 12 people on a single tour.
Ride the rails with a rail cycle in Unity
A potential lifesaving program is now available in all of Hancock County, and soon, perhaps,...
Hancock County has AED network online, statewide system comes next
Student nutrition needs.
Push to make summer nutrition program permanent for Maine kids
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 7th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death