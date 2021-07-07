Scavenger hunt in Downtown Waterville could get you a free gift card

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is holding a scavenger hunt across downtown for small colorful, plastic boxes.

Each box found can be returned to the Chamber in return for a $25 gift card to one of 24 downtown businesses.

Each week for the next five weeks, the Chamber will place 10 new boxes to be found.

They hope folks will take advantage of the shops downtown that could use the business this summer.

”Any summer is important, but this one particularly, and that’s what this was about. To have some fun, but to also realize that our businesses are still trying to stay in business,” said Cindy Stevents, Program Director for the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

For all the rules and updates on the scavenger hunt, you can visit midmainechamber.com.

