Ride the rails with a rail cycle in Unity

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - A new way to ride the rails this summer with Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad with a rail cycle.

“They’re just a lot of fun. You don’t see them very often. There are a few other scenic railroads in the country that have them, but really, they’re fairly hard to find,” said Logan Wadick, a Conductor and Rail Cycle Guide.

“Two people ride on them, and they’re just like a bicycle that runs on the railroad tracks. We get a lot of people from out of state coming in to use them, and we have a lot of people here just finding out about them and enjoying them,” said Wadick.

They’ll take you on a guided tour of Unity, the rail system, the natural surroundings, including Unity Pond.

“People love them. You get to see parts of the state that you wouldn’t normally see, you know? Most people don’t go along the railroad tracks, and we go really close to the lake, and you can see a lot of nice stuff down there,” said Wadick.

They can accommodate groups of up to 12 people on a single tour.

“It’s not very often you can use a piece of railroad equipment this close to the tracks. Usually you’re on a train. These are really great way to see a little bit more,” said Wadick.

For details and to book tour times, visit their website.

