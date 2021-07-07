Advertisement

Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality

Folks gathered in West Market Square to protest what they say were derogatory comments made in the Facebook video on pride, rainbows, and the LGBTQ+ community.
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for acceptance and equality.(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor this evening in response to a public video made by a downtown business owner in which they made negative comments on equality.

The video that was posted to Facebook at the end of June has since been deleted.

The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for acceptance and equality.

Organizers said it was a significant event especially after the LGBTQ+ community celebrated a big month in June.

”I think it’s conveniently significant that it was just pride month, and this all took place right at the end of pride month. It’s not like we didn’t have plenty of time to show ourselves and to spread our message, so it’s said that we have to do it again but, they’re all here to voice their opinion about what was said too,” said Crista Jakacky, who organized the event.

TV 5 asked the business owner for a comment on the gathering, but they declined.

