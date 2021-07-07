Advertisement

Mom complains of Suboxone in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal box

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (AP) - Police have charged two Maine people with drug crimes after a mother complained that she found a medication used to treat opioid use disorder in her son’s Happy Meal box at McDonald’s.

Auburn police said Wednesday they reviewed video surveillance footage and concluded the incident was the result of an accident by an employee.

They said the employee had the medication, Suboxone, in a shirt pocket and bent over to retrieve something when it fell out, landing in the Happy Meal box.

Police said the employee who dropped the prescription had obtained it illegally from another employee earlier in the shift

