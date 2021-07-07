Mix of Sun & Clouds, Less Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A more comfortable day on tap for our Wednesday. Cooler, less humid air will move in on a northwest breeze today, making for a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the 70s to near 80°. Low pressure approaching from the Great Lakes will bring more clouds into the state during the night tonight and we could see an isolated shower after midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s for most spots.

Low pressure approaching from the west will bring scattered showers into the region Thursday mainly during the afternoon. The best chance of showers Thursday will be for areas north and west of Bangor. It will be cooler Thursday due to more clouds and a cool, east/northeast wind. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s to near 70°. Steadier rain will spread across the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain will continue Friday as low pressure moves through the state. We’ll be watching the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa which is forecast to pass just off the coast of New England Friday. Depending on how close that comes to the area, we could see some of its moisture enhancing the rainfall across the state Friday. An early estimate on rainfall totals looks like we could see between 1″-2″ of rainfall for most spots with locally higher amounts up to around 3″ possible by late Friday night. With a cloudy and rainy day expected Friday, temperatures will only reach the 60s for highs. It looks like the rain will exit the area Friday night followed by drier and seasonable weather for the upcoming weekend.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible late. Lows between 48°-56°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers developing especially north and west of Bangor. Cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70°. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

