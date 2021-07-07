Advertisement

Maine lawmakers approve landmark recycling reform bill

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers have passed a bill to regulate packaging materials by having private companies pay for the cost of disposing of the waste and improve state recycling programs.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan votes in June, but was held up until the state budget passed.

If the bill is signed by Gov. Janet Mills the extended producer responsibility program will include plastic, paper and cardboard.

Mills’ office would not say if the governor plans to sign the bill Friday.

Maine Conservation Voters Outreach Manager Abigail Bradford applauded the Legislature for enacting “first-in-the-nation legislation” to shift costs away from taxpayers.

