Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In the first update since Sunday, the Maine CDC reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Another Mainer from Cumberland County has died, the 201st there since the pandemic began. There have been 861 coronavirus-related deaths in the state overall.

Kennebec County shows seven more cases since last report. Penobscot County added five. Six counties report no change.

There have been 2,627 new vaccines administered. Nearly 59% of all Mainers have gotten their final dose.

