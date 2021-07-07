Kebo Valley Golf Club readies for Maine Amateur Tournament

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There were no golf courses in Maine, and just seven the United States before the Kebo Valley Golf Club was established in 1888, nestled between downtown Bar Harbor, and the shadow of Cadillac Mountain.

“It is a great piece of history,” said Kebo PGA Professional Pieter DeVos. “It is an absolute jewel. Eighth oldest in the country, oldest in the state. And to be consistently ranked, usually in the top one hundred in the country as well is a great accolade.”

With history, comes legendary stories from the past.

“President Taft is famous for making a 27 on our 17th hole,” DeVos said. “Walter Hagen setting the initial course record back in the twenties.”

The field for this years Maine Amateur is made up of 132 players, representing forty Golf Clubs across eleven Maine counties. Two-time defending champion Cole Anderson from Camden isn’t in the field next week, but four other former champions will.

And Kebo has some talented members of it’s own.

“Jake Willis, Brent Barker, Wyman Tapley our club champion, and the original course record holder- Eric Morris at 64- he’s in the field as well. They have many rounds under their belt, so they have a little bit of an advantage this week, and they’re all playing well so I’m hoping that it continues for them.”

This will be the eighth time Kebo Valley has hosted the Maine Amateur, and the first since 2010. Preparation for it started a year ago, and Maine’s oldest golf course is now ready to host Maine’s premier golf tournament, and possibly add another legendary story to a history that’s already full of them.

“The memberships behind it,” DeVos said. “We’re excited. It’s going to be a showcase for us, for the players, and it’s going to be a true test for these guys, so we’re really excited to show them a great tournament as well as give them a very challenging three days of golf.”

