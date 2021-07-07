Increasing Clouds Tonight. Rain On The Way Thursday Afternoon Continuing Into Friday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure over the Great Lakes will approach the region starting tonight. This will bring increasing clouds and even a few showers especially towards southern areas. Lows tonight will be in the 40s & 50s.

Lots of clouds around for Thursday as the low moves closer. Rain chances increase by the afternoon for areas west and north of Bangor. Bangor will start to see some rainfall by the early evening. Highs on Thursday will be cooler in the 60s & low 70s.

Impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa will come on Friday. Lots of clouds and periods of steady moderate rain. The exact track of Elsa will determine the exact impacts that will be felt. The track closer to the coast would mean heavy rainfall expected across all of the state with totals that could range from 1-3″ with locally higher amounts, flooding would be likely, and winds along the coast could gust over 45 mph. A track farther to the east would mean heaviest rainfall stays along the coast and winds become less of a factor. No matter the track, expect high surf throughout the Gulf of Maine. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s & low 70s.

Rainfall & strong winds will be the main concern. High surf will also be possible in the Gulf of Maine. (WABI)

Track will be key. Closer to the coast would mean more rainfall & potential of strong wind gusts along the coast. More easterly tracks would just bring rainfall to the region. (WABI)

Rainfall totals from Elsa could average around 1-3" with some spots picking up locally higher amounts. Flooding will be a concern. (WABI)

Conditions dry out for the weekend and temperatures warm up! Saturday will have a few lingering showers especially in the early morning hours, after that conditions will brighten and highs will reach into the 70s. By Sunday, a mostly sunny day with near seasonable highs.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible across the southwest. Lows in the 40s & 50s with winds become NNE around 5 –15 mph.

TOMORROW: Lots of clouds with showers moving into the region by early afternoon. Periods of light to moderate rain will continue through the night. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s. Winds out of the ENE around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa will bring widespread heavy rain to the region. Winds will be strongest along the coastline with gusts that could exceed 45 mph. Highs expected to be in the 60s.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers. Sunshine returns with highs that will be in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

