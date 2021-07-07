Hancock County has AED network online, statewide system comes next

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A potentially lifesaving program is now available in all of Hancock County, and soon, perhaps, the entire state.

TV5 has more about the expanded availability of and access to automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs.

“We started in Bar Harbor about 2016, and we have about 40 or so AEDs in Bar Harbor,” said John Lennon, Assistant Fire Chief in Bar Harbor.

He is trying to make people more aware of the 130 AEDs now in all of Hancock County, all accessible through the app, PulsePoint AED.

“We rolled out into Hancock County PulsePoint AED,” he said. “It’s an app that the people download, and it gives them access to an automatic external defibrillator that would be within walking distance to them if they were presented with a cardiac arrest or a medical emergency of that type.”

Recently, a bill was passed which authorizes the creation of a state wide AED registry.

“It’s important for us to have a statewide system where people can go to the same app, whether you are in Bar Harbor or in Jackman, Maine, or in York, Maine, you can go to the same app and find that information,” said Sam Hurley, Director of Maine Emergency Management Services, who adds the numbers prove just how important AEDs are.

“In 2018 and 2019, there were over 1400 out of hospital cardiac arrests that were non-traumatic, so it wasn’t someone hit by a car or something like that. Of those, 226 of them had an AED applied. Of those people, approximately 46% had a return of a pulse in the field with the application of an AED as compared to those who did not have access to a public AED. Only approximately 23% of those individuals had the return of a pulse.”

“When you use an AED, you almost double the chance of a cardiac arrest victim walking out of the hospital again,” said Lennon. “Rather than waiting for emergency services to arrive, you can go ahead and initiate this treatment immediately along with the CPR and that will make a tremendous difference just with the public intervening.”

PulsePoint AED can be found anywhere that you purchase apps for your phone.

