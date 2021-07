FOXBORO, MA (WABI) - For the first time ever, country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Gillette Stadium.

Brooks announced Wednesday morning on his Twitter that he will play Foxboro on Saturday, October 9th.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 16th at 10 a.m..

