Gardiner man charged with murder requests new lawyer

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man accused of killing one man last year and severely injuring another is getting a new lawyer.

22-year-old Dylan Ketcham appeared before a Kennebec County judge online Wednesday to request a new legal team. The judge agreed.

Police say Ketcham shot 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in Gardiner in January of last year.

Investigators say he also used a knife to nearly cut off the hands of 21-year-old Caleb Trudeau.

Court documents say Ketcham told authorities Trudeau was a lifelong friend but he and Johnson overtook him and Ketcham attacked in self defense.

When police found Ketcham, he was naked and hiding in a nearby barn. He reportedly told police he took off his clothes because they were slowing him down.

