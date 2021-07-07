Advertisement

Four arrested in Augusta drug bust

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing drug charges after a bust on Boothby Street in Augusta Tuesday.

27-year-old Darrel Boyd, 26-year old Ritchard Laguer, and 22-year old Elmo Williams, all from New York, were arrested.

Augusta police also arrested 59-year-old Richard Burns of Augusta in Tuesday's drug bust.
Police also arrested 59-year-old Richard Burns from Augusta.

He’s being held on $35,000 bail at Kennebec County Jail.

The three men from New York are being each held on $30,000 dollars bail.

