Four arrested in Augusta drug bust
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing drug charges after a bust on Boothby Street in Augusta Tuesday.
27-year-old Darrel Boyd, 26-year old Ritchard Laguer, and 22-year old Elmo Williams, all from New York, were arrested.
Police also arrested 59-year-old Richard Burns from Augusta.
He’s being held on $35,000 bail at Kennebec County Jail.
The three men from New York are being each held on $30,000 dollars bail.
