Four arrested in Augusta drug bust

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing drug charges after a bust on Boothby Street in Augusta Tuesday.

27-year-old Darrel Boyd, 26-year old Ritchard Laguer, and 22-year old Elmo Williams, all from New York, were arrested.

Augusta police also arrested 59-year-old Richard Burns of Augusta in Tuesday's drug bust. (Augusta Police Department)

He’s being held on $35,000 bail at Kennebec County Jail.

The three men from New York are being each held on $30,000 dollars bail.

