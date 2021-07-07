Ellsworth brothers help give back to the community

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For Lucas and Jackson Alteri, this summer hasn’t been just about having fun.

Lucas has been going to The Grand’s Summer Intensive Theater Camp for the last few years, and after his family bought a house this year, they weren’t sure they could afford it.

“Lucas has always been very shy and quiet, so watching him and seeing him grow and change and get more confident and really just having fun,” said Lucas and Jackson’s mom Beth.

“I didn’t know this, but my mom and dad applied for a scholarship for me from the school, so we started a bottle drive in case I didn’t get the scholarship. All the bottles we had, we raised $185.60,” Lucas said.

On the first day of camp, Lucas found out he got the scholarship, so he wanted to pay it forward.

“The money’s not mine because it’s from other people, and if I knew I had the scholarship sooner, then they wouldn’t have had to donate bottles, so my mom asked if there was somebody at theater camp who might not be able to pay,” Lucas said.

That money helped another kid get a chance to go to camp.

While Lucas was practicing his new role on stage, Jackson decided to start a project of his own while helping his mom at work one day.

“He said, when I grow up I want to donate to Healthy Acadia, and I said, you don’t have to wait until you grow up. We can do a little fundraiser, and he was like, yeah, let’s do that,” Beth said.

Jackson started putting backpacks together and collecting donations for people in need.

“The fundraiser is for snacks, drinks, and clothes for people who are in recovery. I thought that people really wanted to help the community,” Jackson said.

Beth says even though Ellsworth is a bit bigger than where she grew up in Deer Isle, the community still comes together to lend a helping hand, and she’s glad her boys can be a part of it.

“My heart exploded with joy,” Jackson said.

“They have very giving spirits and giving hearts, and that really makes me feel really nice as a mom,” Beth said.

To donate to Jackson’s fundraiser you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.