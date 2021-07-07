Advertisement

Downtown Bangor, surrounding areas experiencing power outage

Nearly 7,000 people are without power right now in downtown Bangor and the surrounding areas
Nearly 7,000 people are without power right now in downtown Bangor and the surrounding areas(Nearly 7,000 people are without power right now in downtown Bangor and the surrounding areas)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over 7,000 people are without power right now in downtown Bangor and the surrounding areas.

The outage began around 6:30 p.m.

Versant Power estimates that power will be restored to the area around 9 tonight.

It’s affecting customers between Union St. and Stillwater Ave., as well as in the Broadway District, the Tree streets, and Bangor Gardens.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Police say quick thinking of good Samaritans helped in Bangor crash
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Two people who died in Hampden home identified
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden

Latest News

Garth Brooks is coming to Gillette Stadium
Garth Brooks coming to Gillette Stadium in October
They hope folks will take advantage of the shops downtown that could use the business this...
Scavenger hunt in Downtown Waterville could get you a free gift card
They can accommodate groups of up to 12 people on a single tour.
Ride the rails with a rail cycle in Unity
A potential lifesaving program is now available in all of Hancock County, and soon, perhaps,...
Hancock County has AED network online, statewide system comes next