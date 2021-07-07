Downtown Bangor, surrounding areas experiencing power outage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over 7,000 people are without power right now in downtown Bangor and the surrounding areas.

The outage began around 6:30 p.m.

Versant Power estimates that power will be restored to the area around 9 tonight.

It’s affecting customers between Union St. and Stillwater Ave., as well as in the Broadway District, the Tree streets, and Bangor Gardens.

The cause is still under investigation.

