Canadian tribes threaten to sue over transmission corridor

MONTREAL (AP) - Several tribes are threatening to sue to stop construction on the Canadian side of the border on a project that aims to provide hydropower to the New England power grid.

The $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect calls for a 145-mile transmission line in Maine to bring electricity produced by Hydro-Quebec to the New England grid.

But it also requires 64 miles of new transmission lines in Quebec.

The tribes intend to sue in provincial court in Quebec if the plan isn’t scuttled.

The five tribes representing about 7,000 people contend more than a third of the electricity for the project will be produced on land they never ceded to the Canadian government.

