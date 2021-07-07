Advertisement

Canadian tribes threaten to sue over transmission corridor

SOURCE: Clean Energy Matters
SOURCE: Clean Energy Matters(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (AP) - Several tribes are threatening to sue to stop construction on the Canadian side of the border on a project that aims to provide hydropower to the New England power grid.

The $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect calls for a 145-mile transmission line in Maine to bring electricity produced by Hydro-Quebec to the New England grid.

But it also requires 64 miles of new transmission lines in Quebec.

The tribes intend to sue in provincial court in Quebec if the plan isn’t scuttled.

The five tribes representing about 7,000 people contend more than a third of the electricity for the project will be produced on land they never ceded to the Canadian government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Police say quick thinking of good Samaritans helped in Bangor crash
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Two people who died in Hampden home identified
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden

Latest News

They hope folks will take advantage of the shops downtown that could use the business this...
Scavenger hunt in Downtown Waterville could get you a free gift card
They can accommodate groups of up to 12 people on a single tour.
Ride the rails with a rail cycle in Unity
A potential lifesaving program is now available in all of Hancock County, and soon, perhaps,...
Hancock County has AED network online, statewide system comes next
Student nutrition needs.
Push to make summer nutrition program permanent for Maine kids