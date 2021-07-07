Advertisement

Belfast Hannaford celebrating store renovations with $3,000 in donations to three local non-profits

Hannaford
Hannaford
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Hannaford in Belfast has undergone some renovations designed to make shopping easier for customers.

The renovated supermarket will feature a variety of enhanced to-go meal options.

The Belfast store will also offer curbside pickup, and the pharmacy has a new private consultation area for immunizations.

“These new additions are designed to make a visit to Hannaford as easy, convenient and enjoyable as possible for our customers. We are excited to welcome back our customers to experience these new offerings while enjoying an expanded selection of our high-quality food and produce, as well as outstanding customer service and everyday low prices.”

Hannaford Supermarkets Belfast Store Manager, Eric Breton

To celebrate the new changes, Hannaford will make donations to community non-profits.

Hannaford will commemorate the completion of the renovation project by donating a total of $3,000 to local non-profit organizations, including $1,500 to The Game Loft; $1,000 to Belfast Soup Kitchen and $500 to the Randall-Collins VFW.

For more information about the Belfast store, including hours, visit Hannaford.com.

