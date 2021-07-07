17 year old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy from Sydney is facing several charges after leading Winslow police on a chase that ended after he rammed into a cruiser and slammed into another vehicle in Waterville.

The Winslow police chief says an officer first noticed the teen just before 9pm Tuesday night - driving 80 miles per hour on a 25 mile per hour residential street.

The boy continued on through Benton and Clinton and briefly got on the highway where Fairfield police put down spike mats.

The chief says the teen took the next exit and ran into a curb in the CMP parking lot. Then he rammed the officer’s cruiser who tried to stop him.

We’re the boy took off again with no tires and hit another vehicle in Waterville, sending that driver to the hospital.

The boy has been released into his parents custody but is charged with two felonies of eluding an officer.

