Advertisement

17 year old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine

A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.
A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy from Sydney is facing several charges after leading Winslow police on a chase that ended after he rammed into a cruiser and slammed into another vehicle in Waterville.

The Winslow police chief says an officer first noticed the teen just before 9pm Tuesday night - driving 80 miles per hour on a 25 mile per hour residential street.

The boy continued on through Benton and Clinton and briefly got on the highway where Fairfield police put down spike mats.

The chief says the teen took the next exit and ran into a curb in the CMP parking lot. Then he rammed the officer’s cruiser who tried to stop him.

We’re the boy took off again with no tires and hit another vehicle in Waterville, sending that driver to the hospital.

The boy has been released into his parents custody but is charged with two felonies of eluding an officer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Police say quick thinking of good Samaritans helped in Bangor crash
Crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Officials respond to crash on I-95 south in Bangor
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
The informal gathering allowed folks to join together to continue raising awareness for...
Peaceful gathering in downtown Bangor held in response to business owners comments on equality
A Massachusetts State Police K-9 team searches for explosives outside Malden District Court,...
Defendants involved in Massachusetts standoff in court

Latest News

Student nutrition needs.
Push to make summer nutrition program permanent for Maine kids
Mom complains of Suboxone in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal box
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated July 7th, 2021
Maine CDC reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Maine Supreme Court rules Portland’s hazard pay rule does not take effect until next year - clipped version