Warm & Humid This Afternoon, Few Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Warm and humid this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb to the mid-70s to low 80s for highs with dew points in the mid and upper 60s. A cold front approaching this afternoon will give us a chance for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Not expecting any severe weather but any showers and thunderstorms that develop could produce some heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty wind. The cold front will push through the state tonight. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will move out of the area early tonight followed by partly cloudy skies. Less humid air will move in behind the cold front late tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

A more comfortable day on tap for our Wednesday. Cooler, less humid air moving in behind the cold front will make for a nice with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the 70s. Low pressure approaching from the west will bring showers into the region Thursday mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s. Rain will continue Friday as low pressure moves through the state. We’ll be watching the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa which is forecast to pass just off the coast of New England Friday. Depending on how close that comes to the area, we could see some of its moisture enhancing the rainfall across the state Friday especially areas closer to the coast. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs Friday. Showers may linger into early Saturday otherwise it looks like things dry out this weekend with some nice weather for Saturday and Sunday overall.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Highs between 73°-83°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm possible early. Lows between 58°-65°. Wind will become west 5-10 MPH late.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers developing. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: A few showers possible early otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

